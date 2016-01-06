2016 Kia Optima Hybrid

2016 Kia Optima Hybrid 4dr Sdn EX
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $32,195
  • Invoice
    $29,856

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gas/Electric Hybrid
  • MPG
    37 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, Premium Sound System, CD Player, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, Smart Device Integration
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Folding Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Tech
    Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, HID headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Navigation System, Back-Up Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Seat Memory, Power Driver Seat, Cooled Front Seat(s), Heated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Heated Rear Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    110 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    190.7 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    57.1 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3622 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    17.2
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size Cars