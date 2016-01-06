Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$32,195
-
Invoice$29,856
Fuel
-
FuelGas/Electric Hybrid
-
MPG37 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
Transmission6-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
-
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAuxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, Premium Sound System, CD Player, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, Smart Device Integration
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPower Folding Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
-
TechTrip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, HID headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Navigation System, Back-Up Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Headlights-Auto-Leveling
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Seat Memory, Power Driver Seat, Cooled Front Seat(s), Heated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Heated Rear Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)110 in
-
Length,Overall (in)190.7 in
-
Height,Overall (in)57.1 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3622 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)17.2
-
EPA ClassificationMid-Size Cars