Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$25,140
Invoice$23,453
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG28 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 6-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Player, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPassenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Power Folding Mirrors
TechKeyless Start, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Hands-Free Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsSeat Memory, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)110.4 in
Length,Overall (in)191.1 in
Height,Overall (in)57.6 in, 57.7 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3362 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.5
EPA ClassificationMid-Size Cars