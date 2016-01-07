2016 Kia Optima Specs

2016 Kia Optima 4dr Sdn EX

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $25,140
  • Invoice
    $23,453
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    28 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 6-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Power Folding Mirrors
  • Tech
    Keyless Start, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Hands-Free Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Seat Memory, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    110.4 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    191.1 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    57.6 in, 57.7 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3362 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    18.5
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size Cars