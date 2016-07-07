2016 Kia Forte Koup

2016 Kia Forte Koup 2dr Cpe Man SX
  • MSRP
    $20,690
  • Invoice
    $19,521

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    25 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    M/T, 6-Speed M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Coupes

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, CD Player, Smart Device Integration
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Power Folding Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Keyless Start, Engine Immobilizer

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    106.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    178.3 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    55.5 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2925 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    13.2
  • EPA Classification
    Compact Cars