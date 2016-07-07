Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$20,690
-
Invoice$19,521
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG25 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionM/T, 6-Speed M/T
Body
-
Body styleCoupes
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAuxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, CD Player, Smart Device Integration
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Power Folding Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
-
TechTelematics, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Keyless Start, Engine Immobilizer
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)106.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)178.3 in
-
Height,Overall (in)55.5 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2925 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)13.2
-
EPA ClassificationCompact Cars