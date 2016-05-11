Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$32,990
-
Invoice$31,272
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG22 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
Transmission6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T
Body
-
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, HD Radio, Satellite Radio, Smart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, Premium Sound System, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, MP3 Player
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
-
TechSecurity System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Navigation System, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Keyless Start
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Driver Restriction Features, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsPass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat
-
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)112 in
-
Length,Overall (in)195.7 in
-
Height,Overall (in)58.1 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3670 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.5
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationLarge Cars