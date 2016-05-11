2016 Kia Cadenza

2016 Kia Cadenza 4dr Sdn Premium
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $35,990
  • Invoice
    $33,739

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    22 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Dual Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    HD Radio, Premium Sound System, Smart Device Integration, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Folding Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Navigation System, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Keyless Start

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Driver Restriction Features, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Side Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    112 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    195.7 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    58.1 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3785 lbs, 3670 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    18.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Large Cars