Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$35,990
Invoice$33,739
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG22 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
Body styleSedans
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Dual Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioHD Radio, Premium Sound System, Smart Device Integration, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, MP3 Player
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPower Folding Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
TechSecurity System, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Navigation System, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Keyless Start
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Driver Restriction Features, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Side Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsPower Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)112 in
Length,Overall (in)195.7 in
Height,Overall (in)58.1 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3785 lbs, 3670 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.5
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationLarge Cars