2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP
$27,695
-
Invoice
$27,194
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
18 MPG
Basics
-
Engine
V6 Cylinder Engine
-
Drivetrain
Four Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
6-Speed M/T,
M/T
Body
-
Body style
SUVs
-
Roof
Convertible Soft Top
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes,
ABS
-
Steering
Power Steering
-
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
-
Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
Audio
MP3 Player,
CD Player,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
AM/FM Stereo
-
Mirrors
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror
-
Tech
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Cruise Control,
Engine Immobilizer,
Trip Computer,
Bluetooth Connection,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Intermittent Wipers,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Fog Lamps
Safety
-
Safety Features
Stability Control,
Traction Control,
Child Safety Locks,
Brake Assist,
Tow Hooks,
Rollover Protection Bars
-
Air Bags
Passenger Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Driver Air Bag
Cabin
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
116 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
184.4 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
72.6 in
Other Details