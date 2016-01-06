2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Specs

2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 4WD 4dr Freedom

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $27,695
  • Invoice
    $27,194
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    18 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed M/T, M/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs
  • Roof
    Convertible Soft Top

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    MP3 Player, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo
  • Mirrors
    Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Trip Computer, Bluetooth Connection, Leather Steering Wheel, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Tow Hooks, Rollover Protection Bars
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    116 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    184.4 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    72.6 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    22.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size