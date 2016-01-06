2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP
$33,795
-
Invoice
$32,252
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
18 MPG
Basics
-
Engine
V6 Cylinder Engine
-
Drivetrain
Four Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
M/T,
6-Speed M/T
Body
-
Body style
SUVs
-
Roof
Convertible Soft Top
Braking & Handling
Technology Features
-
Audio
Auxiliary Audio Input,
MP3 Player,
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage,
AM/FM Stereo,
CD Player
-
Locks
Keyless Entry,
Power Door Locks
-
Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Heated Mirrors,
Power Mirror(s)
-
Tech
Bluetooth Connection,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Trip Computer,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Cruise Control,
Engine Immobilizer,
Security System,
Intermittent Wipers,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Fog Lamps,
Automatic Headlights
Safety
-
Safety Features
Traction Control,
Stability Control,
Child Safety Locks,
Brake Assist,
Rollover Protection Bars
-
Air Bags
Passenger Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Driver Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
A/C
-
Windows
Power Windows,
Privacy Glass
-
Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
Heated Front Seat(s),
Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
116 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
184.4 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
72.6 in
Other Details