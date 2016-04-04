2016 Jeep Wrangler

2016 Jeep Wrangler 4WD 2dr Freedom
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $23,895
  • Invoice
    $23,507

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    18 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    M/T, 6-Speed M/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs
  • Roof
    Convertible Soft Top

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Security System, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Bluetooth Connection, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Tow Hooks, Rollover Protection Bars
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Privacy Glass
  • Seats
    Rear Bench Seat, Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    95.4 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    163.8 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    72.5 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    18.6
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size