Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$23,895
Invoice$23,507
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG18 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFour Wheel Drive
TransmissionM/T, 6-Speed M/T
Body
Body styleSUVs
RoofConvertible Soft Top
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
TechSecurity System, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Bluetooth Connection, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Tow Hooks, Rollover Protection Bars
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Privacy Glass
SeatsRear Bench Seat, Bucket Seats
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)95.4 in
Length,Overall (in)163.8 in
Height,Overall (in)72.5 in
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.6
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size