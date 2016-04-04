2016 Jeep Wrangler

2016 Jeep Wrangler 4WD 2dr Backcountry
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $29,995
  • Invoice
    $28,641

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    18 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed M/T, M/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs
  • Roof
    Convertible Hardtop, Targa Roof, Convertible Soft Top

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, CD Player, Premium Sound System
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Driver Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Bluetooth Connection, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Tow Hooks, Rollover Protection Bars
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    95.4 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    163.8 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    72.5 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    18.6
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size