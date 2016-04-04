Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$29,995
-
Invoice$28,641
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG18 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFour Wheel Drive
-
Transmission6-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
-
Body styleSUVs
-
RoofConvertible Hardtop, Targa Roof, Convertible Soft Top
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAuxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, CD Player, Premium Sound System
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsDriver Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
-
TechAdjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Bluetooth Connection, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Tow Hooks, Rollover Protection Bars
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)95.4 in
-
Length,Overall (in)163.8 in
-
Height,Overall (in)72.5 in
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.6
-
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size