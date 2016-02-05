Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$21,395
-
Invoice$21,017
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG27 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionM/T, 6-Speed M/T
Body
-
Body styleSUVs
-
RoofDual Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAuxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Premium Sound System
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsPassenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
-
TechAdjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
-
SeatsPass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)101.2 in
-
Length,Overall (in)166.6 in
-
Height,Overall (in)66.5 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3187 lbs, 3044 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)12.7
-
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size
-
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD