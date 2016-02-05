Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$23,395
Invoice$22,967
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG24 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFour Wheel Drive
Transmission9-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T
Body
Body styleSUVs
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAuxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPassenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
TechAdjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Remote Engine Start, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsRear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)101.2 in
Length,Overall (in)166.6 in
Height,Overall (in)66.5 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3348 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)12.7
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD