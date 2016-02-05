Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$23,395
Invoice$22,967
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG27 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
DrivetrainFour Wheel Drive
Transmission6-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
Body styleSUVs
RoofSun/Moonroof, Dual Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioSatellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Premium Sound System
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsDriver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
TechAdjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
SeatsRear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)101.2 in
Length,Overall (in)166.6 in
Height,Overall (in)66.5 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3183 lbs, 3348 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)12.7
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD