Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$29,995
Invoice$29,860
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG22 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 8-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleSUVs
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
TechVariable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Keyless Start, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Engine Immobilizer
Safety
Safety FeaturesDaytime Running Lights, Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Rear Defrost, Power Windows
SeatsPass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)114.8 in
Length,Overall (in)189.8 in
Height,Overall (in)69.3 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4545 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)24.6
Spare Tire SizeCompact, Full-Size
EPA ClassificationStandard Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD