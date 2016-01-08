2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee RWD 4dr 75th Anniversary
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $29,995
  • Invoice
    $29,860

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    22 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 8-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Keyless Start, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Engine Immobilizer

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Daytime Running Lights, Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    114.8 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    189.8 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    69.3 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4545 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    24.6
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact, Full-Size
  • EPA Classification
    Standard Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD