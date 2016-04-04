2016 Jeep Compass

2016 Jeep Compass FWD 4dr Sport SE Pkg
  • MSRP
    $19,695
  • Invoice
    $19,587

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    24 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    CVT Transmission, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Mirrors
    Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
  • Seats
    Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    103.7 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    175.1 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    65 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3107 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    13.6
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Small Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD