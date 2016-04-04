Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$19,695
-
Invoice$19,587
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG23 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioSatellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
-
MirrorsAuto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
-
TechCruise Control, Cargo Shade, Engine Immobilizer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsRear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)103.7 in
-
Length,Overall (in)175.1 in
-
Height,Overall (in)65 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3192 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)13.6
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD