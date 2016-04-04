Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$21,695
Invoice$21,477
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG22 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFour Wheel Drive
Transmission6-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, CD Player, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
MirrorsAuto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
TechCruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
WindowsRear Defrost, Privacy Glass
SeatsRear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)103.7 in
Length,Overall (in)175.1 in
Height,Overall (in)65 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3343 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)13.5
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD