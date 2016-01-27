2016 Jeep Cherokee Specs

2016 Jeep Cherokee FWD 4dr High Altitude

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $29,195
  • Invoice
    $28,484
Get a Dealer Quote

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    25 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 9-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, WiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Keyless Start, Remote Engine Start, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Telematics, Back-Up Camera

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    106.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    182 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    65.7 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3779 lbs, 3655 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    15.8
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size, Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Small Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD