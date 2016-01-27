Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$29,195
Invoice$28,484
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG25 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 9-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
Body styleSUVs
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, WiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
TechIntermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Keyless Start, Remote Engine Start, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Telematics, Back-Up Camera
Safety
Safety FeaturesIntegrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s)
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)106.3 in
Length,Overall (in)182 in
Height,Overall (in)65.7 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3779 lbs, 3655 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)15.8
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size, Compact
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD