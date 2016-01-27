Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$25,295
Invoice$24,818
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG25 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
Transmission9-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T
Body
Body styleSUVs
RoofSun/Moonroof, Panoramic Roof, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Dual Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioWiFi Hotspot, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPassenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
TechVariable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Telematics, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Trip Computer, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera
Safety
Safety FeaturesDaytime Running Lights, Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
WindowsRear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
SeatsPower Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)106.3 in
Length,Overall (in)182 in
Height,Overall (in)65.7 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3779 lbs, 3655 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)15.8
Spare Tire SizeCompact, Full-Size
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD