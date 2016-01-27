2016 Jeep Cherokee Specs

2016 Jeep Cherokee FWD 4dr 75th Anniversary

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $25,295
  • Invoice
    $24,818
Get a Dealer Quote

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    25 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    9-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs
  • Roof
    Sun/Moonroof, Panoramic Roof, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Dual Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    WiFi Hotspot, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Telematics, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Trip Computer, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Daytime Running Lights, Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    106.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    182 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    65.7 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3779 lbs, 3655 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    15.8
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact, Full-Size
  • EPA Classification
    Small Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD