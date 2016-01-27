2016 Jeep Cherokee Specs

2016 Jeep Cherokee 4WD 4dr Sport Altitude

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $25,395
  • Invoice
    $25,240
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    23 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 9-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Smart Device Integration
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Daytime Running Lights, Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    106.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    182 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    66.2 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4046 lbs, 3953 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    15.8
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size, Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Small Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD