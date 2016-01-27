Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$25,395
-
Invoice$25,240
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG23 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFour Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 9-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleSUVs
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAuxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Smart Device Integration
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsPassenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
-
TechVariable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesDaytime Running Lights, Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist
-
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsRear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
-
SeatsRear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats
-
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)106.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)182 in
-
Height,Overall (in)66.2 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4046 lbs, 3953 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)15.8
-
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size, Compact
-
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD