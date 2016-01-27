Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$27,295
-
Invoice$26,773
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG24 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFour Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, 9-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
-
Body styleSUVs
-
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Dual Moonroof, Panoramic Roof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioMP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, WiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration, Satellite Radio
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPassenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
-
TechIntermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Telematics, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesDaytime Running Lights, Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist
-
Air BagsFront Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
WindowsRear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
-
SeatsPower Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)106.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)182 in
-
Height,Overall (in)66.2 in, 67.3 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4046 lbs, 3953 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)15.8
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact, Full-Size
-
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD