2016 Jeep Cherokee Specs

2016 Jeep Cherokee 4WD 4dr 75th Anniversary

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $27,295
  • Invoice
    $26,773
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    24 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 9-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Dual Moonroof, Panoramic Roof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, WiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Telematics, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Daytime Running Lights, Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist
  • Air Bags
    Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    106.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    182 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    66.2 in, 67.3 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4046 lbs, 3953 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    15.8
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact, Full-Size
  • EPA Classification
    Small Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD