Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$52,050
Invoice$48,406
Fuel
FuelGas/Electric Hybrid
MPG26 MPG
Basics
EngineSupercharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionCVT Transmission, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
Body styleSUVs
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, CD Player, MP3 Player, Premium Sound System
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPassenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
TechKeyless Start, Navigation System, Remote Engine Start, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Automatic Headlights, HID headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Rear A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
SeatsSeat Memory, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, 3rd Row Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)114.2 in
Length,Overall (in)196.4 in
Height,Overall (in)68.8 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4558 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)19.5
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD