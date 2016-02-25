2016 Infiniti QX60 Specs

2016 Infiniti QX60 FWD 4dr Hybrid

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $52,050
  • Invoice
    $48,406
Get a Dealer Quote

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gas/Electric Hybrid
  • MPG
    26 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Supercharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    CVT Transmission, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Differential
    Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, CD Player, MP3 Player, Premium Sound System
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Keyless Start, Navigation System, Remote Engine Start, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Automatic Headlights, HID headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Rear A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
  • Seats
    Seat Memory, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, 3rd Row Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    114.2 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    196.4 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    68.8 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4558 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    19.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Small Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD