2016 Infiniti Q50 Specs

2016 Infiniti Q50 4dr Sdn 3.0t Sport RWD

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $43,900
  • Invoice
    $40,827
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    23 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 7-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Smart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, HD Radio, MP3 Player, CD Player, Premium Sound System
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Security System, Keyless Start, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Traction Control, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Seat Memory, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    112.2 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    189.1 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    56.8 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3675 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    20
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size Cars