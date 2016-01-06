Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$43,900
-
Invoice$40,827
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG23 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
-
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 7-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleSedans
-
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioSmart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, HD Radio, MP3 Player, CD Player, Premium Sound System
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsDriver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
-
TechRemote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Security System, Keyless Start, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Child Safety Locks, Traction Control, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsFront Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
-
SeatsSeat Memory, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)112.2 in
-
Length,Overall (in)189.1 in
-
Height,Overall (in)56.8 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3675 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)20
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationMid-Size Cars