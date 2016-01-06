2016 Infiniti Q50 Specs

2016 Infiniti Q50 4dr Sdn 2.0t Base RWD

  • MSRP
    $33,950
  • Invoice
    $31,574
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    26 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 7-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Smart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, CD Player, HD Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Remote Trunk Release, Engine Immobilizer, Trip Computer, Security System, Back-Up Camera, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Rear Bench Seat, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    112.2 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    188.3 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    56.8 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3574 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    20
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size Cars