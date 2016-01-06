Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$33,950
Invoice$31,574
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG26 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 7-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioSmart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, CD Player, HD Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsDriver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
TechRemote Trunk Release, Engine Immobilizer, Trip Computer, Security System, Back-Up Camera, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control
Seat TrimPremium Synthetic Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsRear Bench Seat, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)112.2 in
Length,Overall (in)188.3 in
Height,Overall (in)56.8 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3574 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)20
EPA ClassificationMid-Size Cars