2016 Hyundai Sonata 4dr Sdn 2.4L
Roadshow Brief

Available in three different powertrains --a 2.4-liter, a 2-liter turbo or a 1.6-liter turbo, the Sonata remained a popular model from the Korean automaker Hyundai in 2016. The Sonata started at $21,750 for the base SE model but the range-topping Limited 2.0T started much higher at $34,075. New for this year was a larger infotainment touchscreen, Apple Car Play and Android Auto and a new version of Hyundai's Blue Link telematics system.

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $21,300
  • Invoice
    $20,436

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    30 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Trip Computer, Security System, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    110.4 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    191.1 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    58.1 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3252 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    18.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Large Cars