2016 Hyundai Sonata

Roadshow Brief Available in three different powertrains --a 2.4-liter, a 2-liter turbo or a 1.6-liter turbo, the Sonata remained a popular model from the Korean automaker Hyundai in 2016. The Sonata started at $21,750 for the base SE model but the range-topping Limited 2.0T started much higher at $34,075. New for this year was a larger infotainment touchscreen, Apple Car Play and Android Auto and a new version of Hyundai's Blue Link telematics system.