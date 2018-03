2016 Hyundai Genesis

Roadshow Brief Following a complete makeover for 2015, Hyundai's Genesis premium sedan heads into the 2016 model year with the addition of standard HID headlights and LED daytime running lights. LED fog lights are also now available as an option on 3.8 models. The two engine lineup carries over with a 3.8-liter V6 with 311 horsepower and 293 pound-feet of torque available in both rear-wheel and all-wheel-drive configurations. Those looking for more muscle can spring for the range-topping 5.0-liter V8 with 420 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque, which is available exclusively with rear-wheel-drive.