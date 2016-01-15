Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$24,440
Invoice$23,265
Fuel
FuelGas/Electric Hybrid
MPG34 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionM/T, 6-Speed M/T
Body
Body styleCoupes
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, CD Player, HD Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
TechBack-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, HID headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade, Navigation System, Security System, Engine Immobilizer
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
SeatsHeated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)95.9 in
Length,Overall (in)161.5 in
Height,Overall (in)54.9 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2685 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)10.6
EPA ClassificationTwo-Seaters