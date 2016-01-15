2016 Honda CR-Z

2016 Honda CR-Z 3dr Man EX-L
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $24,440
  • Invoice
    $23,265

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gas/Electric Hybrid
  • MPG
    34 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    M/T, 6-Speed M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Coupes

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, HD Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, HID headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade, Navigation System, Security System, Engine Immobilizer

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Heated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    95.9 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    161.5 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    54.9 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2685 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    10.6
  • EPA Classification
    Two-Seaters