2016 Honda CR-V Specs

2016 Honda CR-V 2WD 5dr LX

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $23,845
  • Invoice
    $22,396
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    29 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    CVT Transmission, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Steel Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    103.1 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    179.4 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    64.7 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3358 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    15.3
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Small Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD