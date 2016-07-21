Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$23,845
Invoice$22,396
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG29 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionCVT Transmission, A/T
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsSteel Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Player, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPassenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
TechTrip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)103.1 in
Length,Overall (in)179.4 in
Height,Overall (in)64.7 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3358 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)15.3
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD