Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$26,095
Invoice$24,503
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG29 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, CVT Transmission
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioMP3 Player, Smart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPassenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
TechCargo Shade, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Keyless Start, Cruise Control
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
SeatsBucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)103.1 in
Length,Overall (in)179.4 in
Height,Overall (in)64.7 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3437 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)15.3
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD