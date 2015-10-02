Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$26,500
-
Invoice$24,609
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG35 MPG
Basics
-
EngineTurbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, CVT Transmission
Body
-
Body styleSedans
-
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioSatellite Radio, HD Radio, Smart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPassenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
-
TechRemote Engine Start, Navigation System, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
-
SeatsPower Passenger Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)106.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)182.3 in
-
Height,Overall (in)55.7 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2923 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)12.4
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationCompact Cars