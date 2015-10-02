2016 Honda Civic Specs

2016 Honda Civic Sedan 4dr CVT Touring

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $26,500
  • Invoice
    $24,609
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    35 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Turbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, CVT Transmission

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans
  • Roof
    Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Satellite Radio, HD Radio, Smart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Remote Engine Start, Navigation System, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Power Passenger Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    106.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    182.3 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    55.7 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2923 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    12.4
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Compact Cars