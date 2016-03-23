2016 Honda Civic Coupe
Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP
$19,850
-
Invoice
$18,452
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
34 MPG
Basics
-
Engine
4 Cylinder Engine
-
Drivetrain
Front Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
A/T,
CVT Transmission
Body
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes,
ABS
-
Steering
Power Steering
-
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
-
Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
Audio
AM/FM Stereo,
MP3 Player,
Auxiliary Audio Input
-
Locks
Keyless Entry,
Power Door Locks
-
Mirrors
Power Mirror(s),
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror
-
Tech
Engine Immobilizer,
Security System,
Back-Up Camera,
Intermittent Wipers,
Automatic Headlights,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Bluetooth Connection,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety Features
Traction Control,
Stability Control,
Brake Assist,
Daytime Running Lights
-
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
A/C,
Climate Control
-
Seat Trim
Cloth Seats
-
Windows
Power Windows,
Rear Defrost
-
Seats
Bucket Seats,
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
106.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
176.9 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
54.9 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
2752 lbs
Other Details