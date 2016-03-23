2016 Honda Civic Coupe Specs

2016 Honda Civic Coupe 2dr CVT LX

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $19,850
  • Invoice
    $18,452
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    34 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, CVT Transmission

Body

  • Body style
    Coupes

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    106.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    176.9 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    54.9 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2752 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    12.4
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Compact Cars