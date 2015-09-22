2016 Honda Accord Sedan
Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP
$26,380
-
Invoice
$24,136
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
31 MPG
Basics
Body
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes,
ABS
-
Steering
Power Steering
-
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
-
Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
Audio
AM/FM Stereo,
Satellite Radio,
MP3 Player,
HD Radio,
CD Player,
Smart Device Integration,
Auxiliary Audio Input
-
Locks
Keyless Entry,
Power Door Locks
-
Mirrors
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Power Mirror(s),
Heated Mirrors
-
Tech
Remote Engine Start,
Security System,
Telematics,
Engine Immobilizer,
Back-Up Camera,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Intermittent Wipers,
Automatic Headlights,
Fog Lamps,
Bluetooth Connection,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Trip Computer,
Remote Trunk Release,
Keyless Start,
Universal Garage Door Opener,
Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety Features
Stability Control,
Traction Control,
Child Safety Locks,
Brake Assist,
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,
Daytime Running Lights
-
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Driver Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
A/C,
Multi-Zone A/C,
Climate Control
-
Seat Trim
Cloth Seats
-
Windows
Rear Defrost,
Power Windows
-
Seats
Power Driver Seat,
Driver Adjustable Lumbar,
Bucket Seats,
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
Rear Bench Seat
-
Décor
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
109.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
192.5 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
57.7 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3336 lbs
Other Details