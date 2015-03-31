Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$35,925
Invoice$34,129
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG23 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 6-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleSUVs
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
Technology Features
AudioSmart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, WiFi Hotspot
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsMirror Memory, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
TechRear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Navigation from Telematics, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Universal Garage Door Opener, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Telematics, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Remote Engine Start, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
Safety FeaturesCross-Traffic Alert, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Stability Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Departure Warning, Child Safety Locks
Air BagsFront Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsSeat Memory, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)112.50 in
Length,Overall (in)185.50 in
Height,Overall (in)66.30 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4248 lbs, 4068 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)20.9, 18.8
EPA Classification4WD Sport Utility Vehicle