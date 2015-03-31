2016 GMC Terrain Specs

2016 GMC Terrain AWD 4dr Denali

  • MSRP
    $35,925
  • Invoice
    $34,129
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    23 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 6-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Smart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, WiFi Hotspot
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Mirror Memory, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Navigation from Telematics, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Universal Garage Door Opener, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Telematics, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Remote Engine Start, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Cross-Traffic Alert, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Stability Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Departure Warning, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Seat Memory, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    112.50 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    185.50 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    66.30 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4248 lbs, 4068 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    20.9, 18.8
  • EPA Classification
    4WD Sport Utility Vehicle