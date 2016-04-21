Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$24,200
-
Invoice$23,111
Fuel
-
FuelFlex Fuel Capability
-
MPG25 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
Transmission6-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
-
Body styleVans
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsSteel Wheels, Wheel Covers
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, MP3 Player
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
-
TechVariable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Driver Restriction Features, Brake Assist, Stability Control
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows
-
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)104.8 in
-
Height,Overall (in)72.5 in
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)15.8
-
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size