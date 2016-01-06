2016 Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW
Pricing
-
MSRP
$43,680
-
Invoice
$41,277
Fuel
-
Fuel
Flex Fuel Capability
Basics
Body
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes,
ABS
-
Steering
Power Steering
-
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
-
Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
Audio
CD Player,
Satellite Radio,
AM/FM Stereo,
Smart Device Integration,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
MP3 Player
-
Locks
Keyless Entry,
Power Door Locks
-
Mirrors
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Power Mirror(s),
Heated Mirrors
-
Tech
Cruise Control,
Engine Immobilizer,
Security System,
Intermittent Wipers,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Bluetooth Connection,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Safety
-
Safety Features
Traction Control,
Stability Control,
Driver Restriction Features,
Brake Assist,
Tow Hooks,
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
-
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
A/C
-
Seat Trim
Cloth Seats
-
Windows
Power Windows,
Privacy Glass
-
Seats
Split Bench Seat,
Driver Adjustable Lumbar,
Rear Bench Seat,
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
176 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
80.5 in
Other Details