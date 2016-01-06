2016 Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW

2016 Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW 4WD Crew Cab 176" WB 60"
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $43,680
  • Invoice
    $41,277

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Flex Fuel Capability

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Trucks

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Smart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Driver Restriction Features, Brake Assist, Tow Hooks, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Privacy Glass
  • Seats
    Split Bench Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    176 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    80.5 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    40, 28
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size