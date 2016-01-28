Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$21,460
Invoice$21,139
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG29 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionM/T, 6-Speed M/T
Body
Body styleHatchbacks
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System, CD Player, MP3 Player, HD Radio, Smart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPassenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
TechCargo Shade, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Telematics, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Driver Restriction Features, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)98 in
Length,Overall (in)160.1 in
Height,Overall (in)57.2 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2720 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)12.4
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size
EPA ClassificationSubcompact Cars