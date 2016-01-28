2016 Ford Fiesta

2016 Ford Fiesta 5dr HB ST
  • MSRP
    $21,460
  • Invoice
    $21,139

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    29 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    M/T, 6-Speed M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Hatchbacks

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Differential
    Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System, CD Player, MP3 Player, HD Radio, Smart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Cargo Shade, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Telematics, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Driver Restriction Features, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    98 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    160.1 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    57.2 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2720 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    12.4
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size
  • EPA Classification
    Subcompact Cars