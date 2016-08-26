Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$24,170
-
Invoice$23,083
Fuel
-
FuelGas/Electric Hybrid
-
MPG39 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, CVT Transmission
Body
-
Body styleHatchbacks
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
-
TechEngine Immobilizer, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Telematics, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Driver Restriction Features, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningClimate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
-
SeatsPass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Bucket Seats
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)104.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)173.6 in
-
Height,Overall (in)63.9 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3607 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)13.5
-
EPA ClassificationLarge Cars