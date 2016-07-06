Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$23,595
-
Invoice$23,375
Fuel
-
FuelFlex Fuel Capability
-
MPG20 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 6-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleMinivans
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels, Wheel Covers
Technology Features
-
AudioSatellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsAuto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
-
TechBluetooth Connection, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Driver Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, Rear A/C, A/C
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
Seats3rd Row Seat, Bucket Seats, Rear Bucket Seats
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)121.2 in
-
Length,Overall (in)202.8 in
-
Height,Overall (in)67.9 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4321 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)20
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA Classification2WD Minivans