2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SE Plus
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $23,595
  • Invoice
    $23,375

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Flex Fuel Capability
  • MPG
    20 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 6-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Minivans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels, Wheel Covers

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Bluetooth Connection, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Driver Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, Rear A/C, A/C
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    3rd Row Seat, Bucket Seats, Rear Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    121.2 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    202.8 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    67.9 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4321 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    20
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    2WD Minivans