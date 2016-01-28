Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$39,595
-
Invoice$38,239
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG21 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 8-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleSUVs
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioSatellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPassenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Mirror Memory, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
-
TechLuggage Rack, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Remote Engine Start, Bluetooth Connection, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Telematics, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesDaytime Running Lights, Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningClimate Control, Rear A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
-
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
-
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Seat Memory, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Heated Rear Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, 3rd Row Seat, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s)
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)119.8 in
-
Length,Overall (in)201.2 in
-
Height,Overall (in)70.9 in
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)24.6
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact, Full-Size