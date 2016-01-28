2016 Dodge Durango

2016 Dodge Durango AWD 4dr Limited
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $39,595
  • Invoice
    $38,239

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    21 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 8-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Mirror Memory, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Luggage Rack, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Remote Engine Start, Bluetooth Connection, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Telematics, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Daytime Running Lights, Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, Rear A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Seat Memory, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Heated Rear Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, 3rd Row Seat, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s)

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    119.8 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    201.2 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    70.9 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    24.6
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact, Full-Size