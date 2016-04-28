Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$18,395
Invoice$18,264
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG29 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
Transmission6-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioSatellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPassenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
TechAdjustable Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsRear Bench Seat, Bucket Seats
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)106.4 in
Length,Overall (in)183.9 in
Height,Overall (in)57.7 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3215 lbs, 3165 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)14.2
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationMid-Size Cars