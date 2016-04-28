2016 Dodge Dart

2016 Dodge Dart 4dr Sdn SXT Sport Rallye
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $18,395
  • Invoice
    $18,264

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    29 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed M/T, M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Differential
    Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Adjustable Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Rear Bench Seat, Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    106.4 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    183.9 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    57.7 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3215 lbs, 3165 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    14.2
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size Cars