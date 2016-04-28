Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$18,395
Invoice$18,264
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG27 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionM/T, 6-Speed M/T
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Player, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsDriver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
TechAdjustable Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsRear Bench Seat, Bucket Seats
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)106.4 in
Length,Overall (in)183.9 in
Height,Overall (in)57.7 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3215 lbs, 3165 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)14.2
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationMid-Size Cars