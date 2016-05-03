Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$33,895
-
Invoice$32,852
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG19 MPG
Basics
-
Engine8 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
-
Transmission8-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T
Body
-
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Premium Sound System, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, WiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPassenger Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Heated Mirrors
-
TechFog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Remote Engine Start, Keyless Start, Engine Immobilizer, Telematics, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesDaytime Running Lights, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Heated Front Seat(s)
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)120.2 in
-
Length,Overall (in)198.4 in
-
Height,Overall (in)58.2 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4264 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.5
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationLarge Cars