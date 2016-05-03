2016 Dodge Charger

2016 Dodge Charger 4dr Sdn Road/Track RWD
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $33,895
  • Invoice
    $32,852

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    19 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    8-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Premium Sound System, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, WiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Remote Engine Start, Keyless Start, Engine Immobilizer, Telematics, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Daytime Running Lights, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Heated Front Seat(s)

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    120.2 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    198.4 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    58.2 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4264 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    18.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Large Cars