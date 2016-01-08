2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD Crew Cab 143.5" Custom
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $40,380
  • Invoice
    $38,361

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Flex Fuel Capability
  • MPG
    17 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Trucks

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Chrome Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, Smart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    HID headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Telematics

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights, Traction Control, Tow Hooks
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Split Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    143.5 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    73.97 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    26
  • Spare Tire Size
    P265/70R17