2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2WD Crew Cab 143.5" Custom
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $37,230
  • Invoice
    $35,368

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Flex Fuel Capability
  • MPG
    17 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Trucks

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Chrome Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    HID headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Telematics

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Daytime Running Lights, Traction Control, Stability Control, Tow Hooks
  • Air Bags
    Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Split Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    143.5 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    74.17 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    26
  • Spare Tire Size
    P265/70R17