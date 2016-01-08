Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$37,230
-
Invoice$35,368
Fuel
-
FuelFlex Fuel Capability
-
MPG17 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
-
Transmission6-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
-
Body styleTrucks
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsChrome Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration
-
LocksPower Door Locks
-
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
-
TechHID headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Telematics
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesDaytime Running Lights, Traction Control, Stability Control, Tow Hooks
-
Air BagsFront Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows
-
SeatsSplit Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)143.5 in
-
Height,Overall (in)74.17 in
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)26
-
Spare Tire SizeP265/70R17