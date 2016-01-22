2016 Chevrolet Malibu
Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP
$27,770
-
Invoice
$26,659
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gas/Electric Hybrid
-
MPG
46 MPG
Basics
-
Engine
4 Cylinder Engine
-
Drivetrain
Front Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
2-Speed A/T,
A/T
Body
-
Body style
Sedans
-
Doors
4
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes
ABS,
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
-
Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
Audio
MP3 Player,
AM/FM Stereo,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
Smart Device Integration,
Satellite Radio,
WiFi Hotspot
-
Locks
Keyless Entry,
Power Door Locks
-
Mirrors
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Heated Mirrors,
Power Mirror(s)
-
Tech
Power Outlet,
Telematics,
Navigation from Telematics,
Back-Up Camera,
Automatic Headlights,
Bluetooth Connection,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Cruise Control,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Security System,
Keyless Start
Safety
-
Safety Features
Brake Assist,
Stability Control,
Traction Control,
Daytime Running Lights,
Child Safety Locks,
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
-
Air Bags
Knee Air Bag,
Rear Side Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Passenger Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Front Side Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
A/C,
Multi-Zone A/C,
Climate Control
-
Windows
Rear Defrost,
Power Windows
-
Seats
Bucket Seats,
Power Driver Seat,
Driver Adjustable Lumbar,
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
111.4 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
193.8 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
57.6 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3457 lbs
Other Details