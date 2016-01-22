2016 Chevrolet Malibu Specs

2016 Chevrolet Malibu 4dr Sdn Hybrid

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $27,770
  • Invoice
    $26,659
Get a Dealer Quote

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gas/Electric Hybrid
  • MPG
    46 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    2-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans
  • Doors
    4

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration, Satellite Radio, WiFi Hotspot
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Power Outlet, Telematics, Navigation from Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Security System, Keyless Start

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Brake Assist, Stability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Air Bags
    Knee Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    111.4 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    193.8 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    57.6 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3457 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    13.0
  • Spare Tire Size
    T125/80R16
  • EPA Classification
    Midsize Cars