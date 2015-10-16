2016 Chevrolet Camaro

2016 Chevrolet Camaro 2dr Conv LT
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $32,700
  • Invoice
    $31,392

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    23 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed M/T, M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Convertibles
  • Roof
    Convertible Soft Top

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, WiFi Hotspot, Satellite Radio, Smart Device Integration
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Front Reading Lamps, Telematics, Navigation from Telematics

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Emergency Trunk Release, Brake Assist, Traction Control, Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    110.70 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    188.30 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    52.90 in

Other Details

  • EPA Classification
    Compact