Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$32,700
-
Invoice$31,392
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG23 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
-
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
-
Transmission6-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
-
Body styleConvertibles
-
RoofConvertible Soft Top
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, WiFi Hotspot, Satellite Radio, Smart Device Integration
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
-
TechBack-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Front Reading Lamps, Telematics, Navigation from Telematics
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesEmergency Trunk Release, Brake Assist, Traction Control, Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)110.70 in
-
Length,Overall (in)188.30 in
-
Height,Overall (in)52.90 in
Other Details
-
EPA ClassificationCompact