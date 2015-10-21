Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$34,800
-
Invoice$32,515
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG26 MPG
Basics
-
EngineTurbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 8-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, CD Player, HD Radio
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory
-
TechSecurity System, Engine Immobilizer, Telematics, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Keyless Start, Trip Computer
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control
-
Seat TrimPremium Synthetic Seats
-
WindowsRear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Seat Memory, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)105.1 in
-
Length,Overall (in)174.8 in
-
Height,Overall (in)63.5 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3660 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)16.1
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationLarge Cars