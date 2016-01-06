Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$55,900
-
Invoice$53,857
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG28 MPG
Basics
-
EngineTurbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, 6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
-
Body styleCoupes
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, CD Player, Smart Device Integration
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
-
TechVariable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesBrake Assist, Daytime Running Lights, Stability Control, Traction Control
-
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
-
SeatsBucket Seats
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)93.7 in
-
Length,Overall (in)157 in
-
Height,Overall (in)46.6 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2465 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)10.5
-
EPA ClassificationTwo-Seaters