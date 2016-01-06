2016 Alfa Romeo 4C

2016 Alfa Romeo 4C 2dr Conv Spider
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $65,900
  • Invoice
    $63,357

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    28 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Turbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Convertibles
  • Roof
    Targa Roof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Differential
    Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    MP3 Player, HD Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Premium Sound System, Smart Device Integration
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Security System

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights, Traction Control, Stability Control
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    93.7 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    157 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    46.6 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2465 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    10.5
  • EPA Classification
    Two-Seaters