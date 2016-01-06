Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$65,900
Invoice$63,357
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG28 MPG
Basics
EngineTurbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
Body styleConvertibles
RoofTarga Roof
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioMP3 Player, HD Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Premium Sound System, Smart Device Integration
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
TechVariable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Security System
Safety
Safety FeaturesBrake Assist, Daytime Running Lights, Traction Control, Stability Control
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
-
SeatsBucket Seats
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)93.7 in
Length,Overall (in)157 in
Height,Overall (in)46.6 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2465 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)10.5
-
EPA ClassificationTwo-Seaters