Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$35,320
Invoice$33,240
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG25 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 9-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioSmart Device Integration, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, CD Player, HD Radio
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsMirror Memory, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
TechKeyless Start, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Trip Computer, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control
Seat TrimPremium Synthetic Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsSeat Memory, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)109.3 in
Length,Overall (in)190.3 in
Height,Overall (in)57 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3585 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)17.2
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationMid-Size Cars