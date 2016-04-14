2016 Acura TLX

2016 Acura TLX 4dr Sdn FWD V6
  • MSRP
    $35,320
  • Invoice
    $33,240

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    25 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 9-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans
  • Roof
    Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Smart Device Integration, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, CD Player, HD Radio
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Mirror Memory, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Keyless Start, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Trip Computer, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Seat Memory, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    109.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    190.3 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    57 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3585 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    17.2
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size Cars