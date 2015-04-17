Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$45,650
Invoice$42,911
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG20 MPG
Basics
EngineStraight 6 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Player, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, HD Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsAuto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Mirror Memory, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
TechLeather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Navigation System, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
SeatsPower Driver Seat, Seat Memory, Bucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)110.8 in
Length,Overall (in)190.5 in
Height,Overall (in)63.1 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4008 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.5
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD